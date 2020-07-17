What are your favourite emojis? Online platforms has a movie for every emoji!

World Emoji Day is right around the corner and nobody can disagree that emojis are our best buddies in this digital world. There are emojis for every mood of ours - happy, sad, angry, upset, and even when we are feeling flirty! Well, in modern philosophy, it can be concluded that if it can't be said in an emoji, it can't be said at all. So, celebrate every mood of yours with emojis and Disney+ Hotstar Premium's amazing collection of movies to fit every mood.

A movie for the cheerful you!

If you are in a chirpy mood, we recommend you should watch Incredibles 2 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Incredibles 2 follows the life journey of the most loved superhero family which returns for a new adventure. Mr. Incredible is left to care for the newborn while the Missus is out saving the world, but the going gets tough for the family with the arrival of a powerful new villain. You're guaranteed to have a barrel of laughs by watching this one!

A movie for the gloomy you!

If you are in a mood to cry out loud, this is the movie we recommend you to watch on Disney+ Hotstar Premium- Toy Story 3. In Toy Story 3, the toys are mistakenly delivered to a day care centre instead of the attic right before Andy leaves for college, and it's up to Woody to convince the other toys that they weren't abandoned and to return home. While you'll witness a roller coaster of emotions unravelling the mystery of the wrong delivery but you also might need a box full of tissues watching this one!

A movie for the unmotivated you!

If you're feeling humdrum today, Dumbo is the movie that you should definitely watch. In this grand live-action adventure, Dumbo, a flying elephant soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant, until Holt Farrier learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Max Medici's Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Dumbo will inspire you while giving you a whale of a time at the same time.

A movie for the romantic you!

If you are feeling romantic and are looking for a recommendation to perk up your date night, Titanic is the movie that you should watch! Titanic, a timeless classic, follows the life journey of a 17-year-old Rose is from an aristocratic family and is set to marry Caledon Hockley but falls in love and romances with a poor, kind-hearted artist Jack Dawson aboard the luxurious ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Titanic will make you fall in love all over again.

A movie for the frolic you!

Well, if you feel like shaking a leg, High School Musical is the movie you should watch! A classic movie, High School Musical, delves into the life of Troy, a popular basketball player, and Gabriella, a shy, brainy newcomer share a passion for singing. When these two polar opposites try out for the school musical, it wreaks havoc on East High's rigid social order. You'll definitely whirl and twirl while watching this one!

Watch the magic of the world's best stories unfold only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

