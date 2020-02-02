What are your plants having for lunch?

Born into a family of avid gardeners, entrepreneur-blogger-TEDx speaker Vinayak Garg cherished memories around plants. But, with his parents ageing and him being caught up with the daily hustle, his greens seemed to miss the care they required. Delhi-based Garg decided he would provide a simple solution that would keep the plants healthy without his parents labouring over them. After research that lasted two years, he launched The Plant Food Stick in June 2019."



Vinayak Garg

Lazy Gardener is a passion project born out of necessity. The venture's plant food sticks are an innovative approach to feed plants. The correct nutrition, using natural minerals, are packed in what looks like a green pet treat. "The sticks, when inserted into pots, release a blend of macro and micronutrients to augment a host of plant growth processes like photosynthesis, pigment production, growth of lush foliage and vivid flowers and fruits. This is done gradually over two months, following which the sticks can be replaced," Garg claims. GreenStix, he says, are for lush green foliage and BloomStix for fruits and flowers. The sticks need to be inserted into pots with moist soil, evenly in a circle around the plant. Garg suggests one stick for a four-inch pot, two for six-inches and so on.

Cost: Rs 550 (GreenStix), Rs 600 (BloomStix) lazygardener.in

