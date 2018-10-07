What Deepika Padukone thought of Ranveer Singh the first time she met him

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were asked about their wedding at an event in New Delhi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Despite the swirling wedding rumours, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have not yet admitted to their relationship. Though they are said to wed in November, there is no announcement.

On Friday, the two were asked about their wedding at an event in New Delhi. Ranveer quipped that they would tell the world when it happens.

Fans were quick to point out that since they are not denying the nuptials means it is happening. Dippy also revealed at the event that when she first met Ranveer, she felt he was not her type. Talk about opposites attracting each other.

