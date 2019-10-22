What does Shah Rukh Khan plan to do on his birthday? Gauri Khan spills the beans

November 2 is one date fans desperately wait for! Of course, it's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and akin to every year, thousands of fans will line up outside his residence, Mannat, to catch one glimpse of the actor. This seems to have become a tradition; Khan climbs the balcony and waves to a sea of crowd wanting to catch one glimpse of their favourite star.

He's all set to turn 54 in 10 days and history will surely repeat itself. But how does the actor plan to bring in the occasion? His wife Gauri Khan, speaking exclusively to the portal, MissMalini, stated, "The plan this year is to be at home, have a quite dinner and just chill." Last year, on the very same day, Khan launched the trailer of Zero, which released in December.

She also spoke about whether the two give feedbacks to each other or not. "There is always feedback both of us give each other. He understands the concepts of design and he has his inputs. He also feels that I am extremely focused and punctual. He can't get over my punctuality. He says it defines me as a person and he loves that about me."

After the film's disappointing run at the box-office, Khan took a break from films and began to concentrate on his production house, Red Chillies, which produced Badla and Bard Of Blood (a web-series on Netflix). His next offering is Class Of '83, starring Bobby Deol. There have been lots of speculations about Khan's next film and sources have stated he may make an announcement on November 2.

He was in talks with Rajkummar Hirani and Atlee Kumar for collaboration and reports suggest he may go ahead with Hirani and postpone the film with Kumar. His fans and critics have missed him on the celluloid, and we hope he gives us a film soon.

