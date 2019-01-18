What healthy food you should carry in your bag when you are travelling

travel

Here are a few snacking options for health buffs to carry on vacation

Representational picture

Your diet is not just about eating healthy every day, it is about eating wholesome, balanced meals even when you are on vacation. If you are holding yourself back from taking your next dream vacation just so you don’t mess up your diet, it’s time to pack your bags and head out. Here are a few snacking options for health buffs to carry on vacation:

Healthy Juices

For the time-crunched people who generally end up skipping breakfast, cold-extracted juices can provide the best solution. You can also opt for 'cold extracted' fresh fruits and veggie juices and nutritious nut milk and nectars from Secon Nature. These will allow you to quench your thirst without consuming too much sugar and artificial flavors.

Pizzas

Nowadays, with several options like whole-wheat bases and low-fat cheese, pizzas are no longer the unhealthy food that they used to be. In fact, they have turned into wholesome snacks that can be enjoyed with friends or family. From backpackers to party people, pizzas can be a great option for everyone. Further, travelers can also carry heat and eat pizzas that are as convenient as they are yummy.

Namkeens (chips)

Namkeens are easily available everywhere and are the perfect accompaniments to tea and snacks. The sheer variety of these sweet and savory snacks will have you craving for more throughout your trip. While there is no dearth of traditional namkeens in the Indian market, you can also enjoy chips or nachos that are available in different, exciting flavors. Namkeens and chips are also cost-effective and thus the perfect option for budget travelers.

Energy Bars

To truly enjoy your vacation, you need to be constantly high on energy. This is especially important for those delving in adventurous activities such as hiking or swimming. In order to keep energy levels up, it is important to carry energy bars at all times. These are available in several different flavors with power packed ingredients that will boost vitality for hours.

Nuts

Several yummy and light nuts such as cashews, almonds, walnuts, and pistachios can be easily carried around by travelers. Nuts are much healthier than any fried snacks and offer a boost of energy as well. The best part about nuts is that they don't go bad and can be stored for long periods of time. These are no-hassle, easy to munch snacks that are essential for every trip.

