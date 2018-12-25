What is King Googlyan's secret ingredient that healed Hardik Pandya?

cricket

We uncover King Googlyan's role in Hardik Pandya's recovery and presence Down Under, also, the royal lemur takes his pick on the winner of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

Hardik Pandya with his dogs (Pic/ Hardik Pandya Instagram)

King Googlyan's confidence is on a all-time high. After successfully predicting the outcome of the first two Tests in Adelaide and Perth, the royal lemur has finally got his form back. But even though King Googlyan predicted an Australian win in the second Test at Perth, he was disheartened to see India lose, and in turn, fingers being raised on his hero Virat Kohli for the loss. King Googlyan then decided to bring back Indian team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is ailing from a back injury, to Australia to save the series.

Hardik Pandya has been struggling to find his way back to the Indian team ever since he suffered an injury in the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. The best doctors from the world over have been trying to speed up his recovery process, but to no avail. King Googlyan being the large-hearted lemur that he is, decided to take matters in his own hands and told his secretariat in Madagascar to send a rare seed, which is found only in the island to Hardik Pandya's home in Mumbai. The seed (which is made from lemur dump extract) is known to cure back and hip injuries within a day and give the patients an inhuman energy boost.

Back at Hardik Pandya's Versova flat: Hardik Pandya is busy getting a relaxing back massage from his dog, when the bell rings, wondering who could it be, Hardik Pandya looks through the door's peep-hole to find nobody standing outside the door. Slowly he opens the door, shouting "Kaun Che, Kaun Che" when he suddenly finds a black seed under his leg. Hardik Pandya picks up the seed and gets and intoxicating smell that makes his mouth water. Without thinking twice, he chews the seed and gulps it down his throat, before he knew it, Hardik Pandya starts feeling dizzy and falls unconscious on the sofa.

After about 6 hours, Hardik Pandya wakes up groggily, with his puppy Bentley biting on his nose, and a small note on his chest, which read 'with great power, comes great responsibility'.

Hardik Pandya slowly makes his way to the washroom, and while standing in front of his mirror, Hardik Pandya does not believe what he sees. He has gained massive muscles in his arms and abdomen and his voice has become deeper. Feeling good about how he is looking, Pandya goes for a jog under his building in Andheri, but feeling amazing energy, Hardik Pandya starts running towards the high-way and ends up running till the end of Marine Drive in south Mumbai, and back to Seven Bungalows in Andheri.

Right after returning home from a 60 km run, Hardik Pandya picks up his phone and dials the number of his mentor Ravi Shastri, while announcing that he was ready to play! And the next thing we knew, Hardik Pandya was on a flight to Melbourne to join the Indian squad for the rest of the series. All thanks to the royal lemur King Googlyan. King Googlyan

Back in Australia now, and with Hardik Pandya lovingly petting King Googlyan, the royal lemur decides to predict the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

King Googlyan IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Prediction:

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: Feeling great after spending a nice evening with his favourite Hardik Pandya in Melbourne.

Toss Prediction: India to win the toss and bat first.

Match Stars: Ajinkya Rahane sticks to his pre-match promis with a defining hundred.

Highlight Moment: Dropped openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul getting life advice from the royal lemur in the Indian dressing room, during the third Test.

Match Winner: India to win the match and take a 2-1 lead.

In case you didn't know: India’s tour of Australia features three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series will be played from November 21, 2018, to January 18, 2019, across various cities in Australia.

All Hail King Googlyan!

Disclaimer: All the content in the article is fictional and a figment of the author's imagination and bears no relation with actual events or people.

