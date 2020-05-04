What is the one thing about Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol likes the most? The actress reveals

Actress Kajol is a great admirer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wonderful energy. On Sunday, May 3, Kajol conducted an #AskKajol session on Twitter, answering a lot of fans' queries. When a Twitter user asked her about one thing she likes the most in SRK, Kajol said: "His amazing energy."

Kajol and SRK have worked together in several movies like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

Another user shared a still of the two actors from their movie "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Reacting to it, Kajol wrote: "Memories and Friends. Two words."

Memories and Friends. Two words https://t.co/4a77zp6IaS — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

On the film front, Kajol will be next seen in Netflix's Tribhanga.

