Search

What is the one thing about Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol likes the most? The actress reveals

Updated: May 04, 2020, 08:10 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have always redefined history at the box-office and on the silver screen. So what is it about the actor she likes the most? Here's what she has to say!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Picture Courtesy: Twitter

Actress Kajol is a great admirer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wonderful energy. On Sunday, May 3, Kajol conducted an #AskKajol session on Twitter, answering a lot of fans' queries. When a Twitter user asked her about one thing she likes the most in SRK, Kajol said: "His amazing energy."

Have a look right here:

Kajol and SRK have worked together in several movies like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

Another user shared a still of the two actors from their movie "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Reacting to it, Kajol wrote: "Memories and Friends. Two words." Have a look:

On the film front, Kajol will be next seen in Netflix's Tribhanga.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK