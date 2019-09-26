What is the real story behind Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's separation?

Nothing is permanent in Bollywood; a lot of marriages, unfortunately, have ended in divorce. Another couple that's currently living separately, but is not divorced yet is Imran Khan and Avantika Malik. They tied the knot in 2011 and all was well in the couple's paradise till fans got a shock about their crumbling marriage recently. Malik has left Khan's Pali Hill residence and has been staying with her mother for quite a few months.

Nobody knew what the reason behind the separation was. But, according to a report by Pinkvilla, a source extremely close to the couple has spoken in detail about why the marriage went kaput. "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it."

The source continued, "He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid."

All said and done, we hope both Khan and Malik try to bury the hatchet and reconcile soon.

