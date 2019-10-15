What makes India laugh with Vir Das in Amazon Prime Video's Original - Jestination Unknown? Find out!

Amazon Prime Video, today, launched the trailer of its upcoming first-of-its-kind comedy travelogue, Amazon Original Series, Jestination Unknown. The Unscripted Amazon Original Series features six episodes starring India's funny man, Vir Das and a group of his comedian friends, who embark on a journey across the country to find an answer to the question plaguing every Indian comic, "What does India find funny?" Check out the trailer right here:

The show follows Vir Das, along with his set of friends, through Jodhpur to explore the history of jesters, Patiala where they discover comedy of clichés, Lucknow as a destination of hasya kavis, Mysore for its idiosyncratic comedy, Kumarakom where comedy after tragedy is explored and Leh – to discover what makes people from the harshest region of the country laugh.

The Amazon Original Series also features top Indian comedians, namely, Anu Menon, Ashwin Mushran, Raj Sharma, Amogh Ranadive, Manan Desai, Amit Tandon, Shruti Seth, Suresh Menon and Rohini Ramanathan as they accompany Vir on his travels. The show will launch on October 18, 2019 across 200 countries and territories, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about their latest Amazon Original offering, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "Reality shows are very popular in India and that too across a variety of genres. At Amazon, we want to experiment with exciting new formats in the reality genre for customers while working with top content creators and talent. With Jestination Unknown, we aim to find out what kind of comedy tickles the funny bone of Indians across the country and we are excited to offer a unique concept through Jestination Unknown to our viewers".

Vir Das, comedian, host and also the producer of the show said, "If you head out into the world beyond your comfort zone to find out what the people there find funny, take some crazy friends along, you're going to experience India in a way you never did before. That's what show is about ...the madness of India leading to the madness on stage and we're thrilled to partner with Amazon Prime Video to make Jestination Unknown and show to the world the things that make India so unique."

