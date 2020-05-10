What mothers really want? Twinkle Khanna spills beans in this video

Actor, author, and mother Twinkle Khanna on Saturday gave a shout out to all the 'bad-ass mothers' and shared what mother actually wants for the Mother's Day. In a video message which she posted on Twitter, Mrs Funnybones is seen talking about what mothers actually want from their children instead of all the fancy mother's day greetings.

"I am going to tell you what mother's really want for Mother's Day or what at least I want for Mother's Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me any questions," says Khanna in the video message.

What mothers really want for Mother's Day but can't tell their kids.

So what kind of mom are you — The bad mom, the badass mom or the badass mom with a good posterior? pic.twitter.com/x5q5OJ0I4V — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 9, 2020

"Don't ask me where is your blue T-shirt, don't ask me what is 15+73, don't ask me what is going to happen to your 'A' level exams, don't ask me what's for lunch, don't ask me when you can go and meet your friend, don't ask me when the lockdown will lift," she added.

The actor turned author then spoke of how wishing to stay free of any responsibilities makes her feel that she is a 'bad mom' but deep down she also feels that she is a 'bad-ass' mom.

"Some of you watching this may think I am a terrible mom and sometimes I also wonder the same thing especially when my little one looks at me and calls me "Bad Mumma." But deep down I don't think I am a bad mom," the 46-year-old actor said.

"I think that I am a badass mom though I have a perfectly fine posterior. So here's wishing all you badass moms a happy mother's day and the ones with the good ass a happy mother's day to you as well," she added. Twinkle Khanna is a mother to two children -- a son and a daughter.

