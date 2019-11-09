'Whatever the Ayodhya verdict, everyone will accept it', say community leaders

Apart from the heavy deployment that the city will witness ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Mumbai police have also been busy conducting several Mohalla Committee (also known as Peace Committee) meetings. More than 50 meetings have been organised across the city in the past month.

Efforts being taken by Mumbai police are showing some positive results. On Friday, during the special prayers, there were announcements made across all the mosques in Mumbai.

"The Supreme Court is soon going to announce its verdict on Babri Masjid. Whatever the verdict is, we all will accept it. If the court orders in favour of the mosque, there is no need to carry out celebrations and disturb others or make comments on social media platforms. If the court orders in favour of the temple, we shall accept that too.

We believe in our Constitution and have to ensure that everything remains peaceful in the city," Imams (priest) of all mosques have told worshippers.

"I am associated with the Mohalla Committee for 30 years. We all are working effortlessly for the Ayodhya verdict. We have reached out to temples and Hindu religious leaders to advice people. This will help police maintain law and order. We will welcome Supreme Court's decision peacefully," said Prakash Gidwani, a founding member of the Mohalla Committee initiative said.

Mohalla Committee meetings have become a routine exercise for Mumbai Police, especially during the major events, "This time, the Mohalla Committee meeting was organised ahead of the Eid-e-Milad procession (the day prophet Muhammad was born) on Sunday. Discussions were also held on the Ayodhya verdict," said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, West region.

Apart from meeting people from different communities, police have also organised several meetings with priests of the Muslim community. "We had long meetings explaining to them everything about the law and order situation. Whatever the verdict is, it will be the order of the court, not of any political party. Everyone has listened to us, announcements are being made during Friday prayers where a large number of Muslim brothers comes to perform Friday prayers. These efforts should help us after the verdict comes," a senior officer told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates