What's cooking between Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha?

Though Shraddha Kapoor zealously guards her personal life, she seems to have thrown caution to the wind!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha

Tongues have been wagging about Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The two are said to be more than just good friends. Though the actor zealously guards her personal life, she seems to have thrown caution to the wind.

The duo was spotted in the suburbs and seeing the paps, the Stree actor could not stop laughing and blushing. Fan groups have been sharing snapshots of them and wondering if the buzz about them is true. Rohan has been posting heart emojis while replying to Shraddha's post on social media. Are the two ready to go public with their romance?

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the badminton champion in the film titled "Saina". Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the Saina Nehwal biopic went on the floors last month.

She is currently shooting for "Dangal" famed director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film "Chhichhore". The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. It is slated to hit the screens on August 30 next year.

"Chhichhore" will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.

Details related to the film's plot are still under wraps.

