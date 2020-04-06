What's on your plate? Nick Jonas has gone desi in his food preferences; thanks to Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made husband Nick Jonas dig Indian food. The singer revealed in an interview to an American magazine that he loves an Indian spread on the table. He also knows what to order on the menu at a restaurant as he is familiar with the dishes.

When he was asked what's his favourite, Nick quipped, "Paneer... it's the best." He considers paneer tikka masala special. The Desi girl seems to have made hubby go desi in his food preferences.

Talking about the pandemic COVID-19, Priyank, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas, donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat coronavirus which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

PC has also donated $100,000 along with the organisation BON V!V Spiked Seltzer to the women out there who are working for the betterment of society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in "The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others. She will next be seen in "The White Tiger", the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

