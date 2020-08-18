What's your stand on secretary's opposition to burial of COVID-19 victims, Samanjwadi Party asks MCA

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded an explanation from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) over its secretary Sanjay Naik's opposition to the burial of people killed by COVID-19 in Bandra in May.

On August 17, Rais Shaikh, SP MLA from Bhiwandi (East) emailed the MCA president, asking to clarify the organisation's stand. Naik was booked then by the Bandra police.

"The case against Naik is against an individual. But Naik in his petition to the court has mentioned that he holds the post of MCA secretary. Since the MCA's name has been mentioned, the community would like to know the association's stand," Shaikh told mid-day. The MLA also asked if the MCA is financially supporting Naik in the case. "I don't have any information on this. But we want to know if the MCA is bearing the expenses of the case. To best of my knowledge, MCA cannot do so as it falls under Bombay Public Trust Act," Shaikh said.



Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh. File pics

Naik had allegedly opposed the burial at Navapada Kokani Kabristan in Bandra.

The other side

While Naik did not respond to the calls or messages, a close associate of his said, "From day one of the controversy, Naik has maintained that the FIR is fraudulent. The court too has instructed not to file the charge sheet. These developments occurred in May and June. The letter, in August, has come just a day before a meeting of the MCA's apex council. The timing of the letter indicates that this is being done to malign the MCA secretary."

With regard to the MCA's name cropping up, the Naik's associate said, "In a press release issued by the other party, Naik was mentioned as the MCA secretary. With regard to the cost of the case, those wanting to know about it should approach the court for details."

May 5

Day Naik, three others were booked by Bandra police for opposing the burial

