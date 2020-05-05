When a casting director asked Ayushmann Khurrana to show his 'tool' to get the role

Casting Couch is a dark and depressing reality of the Hindi film industry that has time and again exposed the grime tucked beneath the glamour. Some of the most successful actors and actresses have gone through this horrific process and exposed this brutal truth. The latest one to do the same is someone who's currently going through the best phase of his career- Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking to Pinkvilla about facing the Casting Couch during the initial days of his struggles in Bollywood, he made some shocking revelations. He said, "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer." He also shed down some light on how the process of auditions began to change as years passed by and now it was accompanied by rejections.

He stated, "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections. Also, I'm well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don't think I would be able to handle it if it came now."

Today, the actor, who's slowly becoming a bonafide movie star, has eight consecutive hits in a row and will be now seen in three films very soon, which include Gulabo Sitabo with Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan, an untitled crime thriller with Anubhav Sinha, and a comedy with Alaya F directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap.

