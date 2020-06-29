When Abhishek Bachchan lost films for refusing to do intimate scenes

Abhishek Bachchan has all the reasons to be excited this month for two very special reasons. His first web-series, Breathe- Into the Shadows is coming up on July 10 and the actor has already shared two teasers and quite a few posters. Also, he completes two decades in Hindi Cinema, having started his career with Refugee in 2000.

He tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007 and became a proud father in 2011. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor spoke about how fatherhood changed him as an actor. Answering this question, Bachchan said, "I know it has changed one thing. There are certain kinds of films and scenes I'm not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she'd question me about, saying 'hey what's going on here?'"

He added, "I'm thankful for it, because as it is, I was very uncomfortable doing romantic scenes. So I'm not comfortable doing any intimate scenes, and I'd rather not. I say that to my directors before signing on, that if there's a scene which has a lot of physical intimacy, that's something I'm not willing to do, so you have a choice." He also went on to reveal how this led to him losing quite a few films and characters.

When asked about it, the actor responded, "Yes, and that's fine. No regrets, because I had a creative point of view, and the producer-director have a creative point of view, and they didn't want to compromise on that and I completely respect that, and it's perfectly fine." The actor, apart from Breathe- Into The Shadows, has films like Bob Biswas, Ludo, and The Big Bull coming up in the coming months.

Bachchan, on his Instagram account, has been sharing his journey as an actor through his films and videos. He has kickstarted a series called Road to 20, where he has been sharing all the films he has been a part of, starring from 2001. His latest post is of the year 2016, when he worked in Housefull 3, have a look at his post right here:

