When Akshay Kumar couldn't charge his phone because of a frog

Akshay Kumar could not charge his phone because of a frog! The Bollywood superstar has revealed the details in a hilarious post he shared on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday.

Akshay has posted a picture on his social media where a frog is seen occupying the charging socket on the wall.

"Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I'll have to look elsewhere... This one is clearly occupied," he wrote with the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans have clearly loved Akshay's image and wit. The post has over eight lakh likes on Instagram. The actor recently wrapped up the Delhi and Agra outdoor schedules of his upcoming film Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film, which narrates a cross-cultural love story, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.

Akshay has also finished shooting for his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj. The actor's next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He plays a police officer battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.

