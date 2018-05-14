When Alia Bhatt felt nervous for her mother Soni Razdan

During an appearance on the dance reality show High FeverÃ¢ÂÂ¦Dance ka Naya Tevar, Alia Bhatt spoke about her mother Soni Razdan



Actress Alia Bhatt felt happy to work with her mother Soni Razdan in her latest release "Raazi" but admits to getting nervous for the veteran actress. During an appearance on the dance reality show High Fever…Dance ka Naya Tevar, Alia spoke about her mother, read a statement.

"To me, Mother's Day is one of those days when I get to see a lot of Mother's Day greeting cards. I believe Mother's Day should not be just a one-day celebration rather must be celebrated every day," said Alia. "We always look at this day as one of those days when we should take out time for our mothers. I don't think any day and any amount of celebration can really make up for what mothers do for us."

Talking about working with her mother, Alia said: "I don't get enough time to spend with my mother. It gets really difficult for me to take out time for her and I feel really bad about that." "With 'Raazi', I have managed to get to spend eight days straight with her because I was working with her and she is playing the role of my mother in the film as well." "I was actually nervous for my mother and hoping that she has memorised her lines well. I wanted her to be superb. But I forgot that my mother has way more experience with films than me."

"I am just like her. Me and my mother were often told that we look like twins because we have a similar way of talking," she shared. Alia also dedicated a message for her mother on the show saying: "I want to thank you and also apologise for all those moments when I get irritated and angry with you. This is my way of showing love to you." "High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar" is aired on &TV channel.

