When all is in order

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 09:36 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

This workshop is aimed at helping you declutter your personal space

Some people thrive in a messy environment, but others need everything to be in perfect order. Their cupboards are usually segregated into different compartments. Their houses are spic and span. Their beds are always made. And their day is generally chalked out in such a way that everything is planned from top to bottom.

If that’s the sort of person you aspire to be but are having trouble figuring out how they always keep everything in its place, attend a workshop called Declutter and Organise Your Space, which a professional organising service called Organise with Ease is hosting at a Worli venue. Rohini Rajagopalan of the firm will teach you the tricks of the trade.

On February 20, 11.30 am
At Ikigai Connect, 3rd floor, Apte House, Laxminarsingh, LR Papan Marg, Worli.
Call 9819029131
Cost Rs 2,000

