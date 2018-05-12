When an army colonel took John Abraham to task on Parmanu sets

Colonel Brij Mohan Sharma, was present on sets to train the actors to get into the skin of their characters for Parmanu



John Abraham in a still from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

The trailer to John Abraham's upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, was launched recently. There was a long dispute between the makers over quite some time but now, John's stated that he's quite happy with how things turned out and doesn't wish to engage in any mud slinging.

John Abraham revealed that extensive research was undertaken to ensure Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was authentically shot, including costumes and other details.

Colonel Brij Mohan Sharma, was present on sets to train the actors to get into the skin of their characters for Parmanu. The colonel ensured that everyone is kept under check irregardless of whether they are stars or not. He also didn't shy away from reprimanding the cast members if they did anything wrong.

John Abraham revealed that one day when he was approaching his vanity van, the colonel caught hold of him and demanded to know why his shirt wasn't properly tucked in as it was not how a military personnel was supposed to look like. He was pacified only after director Abhishek Sharma intervened and explained that John was entering his vanity van and would return after fixing himself up.

John said that although the names of the characters are fictional the film is based on true events. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is set to releaseon May 25th.

