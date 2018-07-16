When asked to show ticket, Mumbai teenager abuses, punches TCs

According to the police, the teenager, identified as Nachiket Avhad, is an engineering student

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested an 18-year-old for manhandling and abusing a junior ticket checker and punching his colleague at the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar railway station.

According to the police, the teenager, identified as Nachiket Avhad, is an engineering student. The incident happened on July 14 at platform number 1, where junior ticket checker Chandrashekhar Bhagvatiprasad, 29, was on duty.

Bhagvatiprasad said, "When I saw Avhad walking on the platform, I asked him to show his ticket, but he refused and started abusing me. When I called my colleague Dhananjay Yadav, Avhad pushed and slapped me. He even threatened me by saying his brother would come and beat me up. When Yadav tried to make him understand that he was wrong, he punched him in the chest."

A GRP officer said, "When we took the accused to the TC's office, he started abusing the police. Later, he was taken to the GRP post with the help of other officers and arrested after the TC filed a complaint. A case has been registered against him under sections 353, 332,504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code."

