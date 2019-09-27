When couples got cosy on Bigg Boss

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is generally talk of the town because of the fights between its contestants that were mostly beeped out. But there were some strong friendships and romance too. Remember Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria or Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon?

As the show is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cozy in front of the camera.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria:



Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. Pic/Yogen Shah

Rochelle and Keith entered the Bigg Boss house in its ninth season. Though they didn't walk away with the title, their chemistry was loved by the audience. What's more? The two are happily married now.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon:



Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Another couple that continued to keep the romance even after the end of the show. They are no longer together now, but the end to their love story was not an abrupt one.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel:



Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel. Image sourced from mid-day archives

They had participated in the reality show back in 2010, but people still remember how Veena called Ashmit with so much fondness. They raised the temperature with their hot romance during their stay in the house even though it all fizzled out after their exit from the show.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi:



Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi inside the Bigg Boss house. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Much before the mud-slinging started between the two, they were in limelight for their romance during their participation in Bigg Boss in 2008.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli



Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli inside the Bigg Boss house. Image sourced from mid-day archives

The couple of Bigg Boss 7 didn't shy away from discussing sex or getting intimate while shooting for the show.

