When Dharmesh refused to rate a performance in Dance Deewane

Dharmesh Yelande revealed that Rupesh has also been his teacher in the initial stage of his career and he was the person who gave him his first job as a choreographer

Dance Deewane is celebrating Bollywood special this week. The viewers will witness the judges -- Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia -- dressed as iconic characters from different movies. Three terrific actors and dancers Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyyal will also join our judges to further the entertainment quotient in true Bollywood style. Keeping up with the theme, Dharmesh was dressed as Dharmendra from Sholay, Punit Pathak was Shah Rukh Khan from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Raghav was Aamir Khan from Rangeela.

While the judges and guests were left stunned by all the performances and fell short of words to appreciate every single performance, there was one such performance by Rupesh Solanki and R Balaji Raj Gopalan aka Raghu from third-generation that Dharmesh emotionally connected to. He revealed that Rupesh has also been his teacher in the initial stage of his career and he was the person who gave him his first job as a choreographer.

Expressing his gratitude, Dharmesh Yelande said, "I am not eligible to comment on this performance, as Rupesh Ji is my sir. He was the one who offered me my first job as a choreographer when I needed it the most at a very crucial phase of my life. No matter where I am irrespective of my position, I will always be thankful to him. He gave a boost to my confidence and motivated me and always taught me to follow my passion for dance. Today, I feel blessed to see him dancing even at his age with double the energy."

