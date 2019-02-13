When Girija Oak spent her Valentine's Day with Aamir Khan

television

Ladies Special actress Girija Oak talks about his Valentine's Day plan this year

Girija Oak with her husband Suhrud Godbole

Ladies Special, revolving around the lives of three strong women is a special show as the viewers and audience can relate to them. Girija Oak is a well-known film and TV actor, popular in the Marathi film industry. Currently, she is seen on Sony Entertainment Television's show, Ladies Special wherein she portrays the role of Meghana Nikade.

What we don't know about Girija is that she loves gifts - the ones that she receives from people and the ones that she gives herself too. Revealing a funny story about her love for gifts, Girija shares, "We were walking down a street once and I was complaining my husband about how he never gifts me anything. Out of the blue, my husband blurted out and asked me what did I want. I did not bat an eyelid before entering a nearby watch store and in no time I picked up a really expensive watch for myself. It was so hard on his pocket that my husband hasn't had the courage to ask me again if I want a gift. He just stopped giving me anything altogether post that incident."

She further adds, "Also there is this one memory of Valentine's Day from the year when I was shooting Taare Zameen Par. Whenever someone used to ask me what are my plans for Valentine's back then, I used to reply saying I am going to spend it with Aamir Khan. The number of jaws that dropped back then, I will never forget."

We all can relate a little with Girija but what she adds further is totally unheard of before. Says Girija "Suhrud, my husband believes that there is well thought of business strategy behind these fancy days and he doesn't approve of the gifting culture on Valentine's. Hence, this time I have decided to fulfil my materialistic expectations from my on-screen husband. Vishnu, is my really co-operative co-actor and I am planning to ask him for a gift this year. Now unlike Suhrud, Vishnu is kind of scared of me in real life like his onscreen character, Mandar. So, I am going to make the most of this and I cannot wait to discover what Vishnu has in store for me this Valentine's Day."

Watch Ladies Special to know about Girija’s Valentine experience, every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

