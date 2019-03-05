When Huma Qureshi met Rocky aka Sylvester Stallone

bollywood

Huma Qureshi shared her fangirl moment on Instagram and captioned: "Look who I ran into during lunch hour. Even when no one backed him, he backed himself [sic]"

Huma Qureshi and Sylvester Stallone

Huma Qureshi can't stop gushing about her chance encounter with Sylvester Stallone. The actor, who is in San Francisco, had a fan girl moment when she met the Hollywood legend and took a selfie with him.

She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Look who I ran into during lunch hour. Even when no one backed him, he backed himself. He waited and fought and never stopped following his dream. Rocky Balboa for life (sic)."

Talking about her work, Huma Qureshi said in an interview with IANS: "This year has been busy, but absolutely fantastic. I can't wait to bring in the New Year in London with my friends before diving right back into work."

Huma made her small screen debut this year with India's Best Dramebaaz, and shot for Netflix series Leila. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta, Leila is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore earlier this year.

