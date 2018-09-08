When Maniesh Paul got Rs 100 as Shagun on Indian Idol 10

television

Maniesh Paul impressed everyone by singing his favourite song.The judges and the contestants gave him a standing ovation while Indian Idol 10 judge Anu Malik gave him Rs.100 as Shagun

Maniesh Paul and Anu Malik on Indian Idol 10 set

Indian Idol is winning hearts across the country with the impressive singing talent and the renowned panel of Judges. The other factor which raises the entertainment quotient of the show is the most loved and talented host, Maniesh Paul. Maniesh Paul is also a multitalented guy who impresses everyone with a little surprise every week. Get ready to witness Maniesh Paul impressing the judges and the contestants with his singing this weekend.

When Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik were guests on the show, the judges insisted our host Maniesh Paul to present one of his favourite song. Maniesh impressed everyone by singing ‘tumse pyaar karte rahenge’. The judges and the contestants gave him a standing ovation and also pressed the buzzer for Mausam Badal Diya. Overwhelmed, our veteran singer- judge Anu Malik gave Rs.100 as Shagun to Maniesh Paul.

The guest of the day Kumar Sanu also gifted Maniesh Paul Rs. 2000 for beautifully singing the song. After Maniesh’s fabulous singing performance the judges and the Top 11 contestants grouped together to give him Mausam badal diya.

Anu Malik says. "Maniesh is a very talented boy. He is extraordinary in hosting but I have seen his singing talent for the first time in the show. Whenever any singer sings beautifully in my studio I like to gift them something as Shagun. When Maniesh left us speechless with his performance I couldn’t resist myself and the first thing I reached out too was a 100 rs note which I immediately gifted him."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Enjoys Vada Pav Party On Indian Idol 10

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates