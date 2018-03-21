When Mira Rajput threw Shahid Kapoor out of the house!

On a talk show, BFFs with Vogue, Mira Rajput revealed that she threw husband Shahid Kapoor out of the house because of his erratic work timings during Padmaavat



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Recently, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput made an interesting revelation that would shock his fans on the sets of BFFs with Vogue on Colors Infinity. The show, which is about getting your 'Best Friend Forever' and sharing each other secrets, had Shahid and wife Mira as 'best friends' on the couch.

On the show, Mira Rajput made a confession that while Shahid was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, she had asked him to stay at a hotel and not come home, courtesy- his irregular timings!

"He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point — wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn't say anything but I know it's going to tire him and I know I can't put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point... and that's when I told him that I can't take this anymore," said Mira.

Shahid Kapoor moved out of their Juhu residence and stayed at a five-star hotel in Goregaon, which was close by to Padmaavat's set.

