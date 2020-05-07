When Nitesh Tiwari's daughter turned cinematographer for him

The lockdown period brought filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari in front of the camera, and his nine-and-a-half-year old daughter Amaarisa got a chance to be a cinematographer on a scratch film for Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The new campaign has the show's host Amitabh Bachchan inviting KBC aspirants. It was shot from the confines of home, in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tiwari remotely directed the registration promo.

But before Big B's final video, there was a scratch film too. Talking about it, Tiwari told IANS: "This the first time I have done something like this. I've never shot a film sitting so far away from my star but yeah it was an interesting experience for me."

"The thing is when we were writing this campaign, we knew the restrictions under which this film would be shot so we didn't get really ambitious with the execution. We kept it very simple."

Explaining the campaign's execution process, the "Dangal" director shared: "For the execution bit, I had various chats with Mr. Bachchan, and to make it easier for him because he was only going to shoot the film at his house, I made a scratch film featuring me. My daughter (worked) as the cinematographer. I edited that film and I sent it across to him so that he could get a good idea about how I was looking at the film. And then Mr Bachchan did the rest. In fact, he did more. He was kind enough to send optional takes also...in case, I needed to look at alternatives. After that we did the post-production work, everybody sitting at their own homes."

This year, the campaign is all about: "Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai, sapno ko nahi (everything can take a break, but not dreams).

"Whenever we get down to working on KBC campaigns, what we normally do is we tap into the mindset of the people of the country at that point of time and given the situation we all are in, we chose to explore the possibility of having a campaign which was based around the idea of we being in the situation and how you tie it up to KBC as a game show," he said.

"We all know KBC is not just a game show. It's a means for people's dreams to be fulfilled. That's when we got this idea."

