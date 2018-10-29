When Rita Ora felt insecure

hollywood

Rita Ora recalls how she felt "really down" when her music -- which she refers to as her baby -- was criticised online

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora says she felt "really insecure" when she was attacked by online trolls. In an interview to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the singer recalled how she felt "really down" when her music -- which she refers to as her baby -- was criticised online, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I went through a phase where at the time I put out a song and people responded with 'What is this?' It caused a lot of controversy and it made me question the power of the internet.

"Before that I only ever experienced one-off haters on pictures and things, but it never got under my skin. When it started to involve my music - which is my baby - I started to feel really insecure. It got me really down," Ora said.

Earlier this month, she confessed she was finally getting "very confident" in her skin.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever