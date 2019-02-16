When Sunil Gavaskar and Ranveer Singh met

bollywood

Ranveer Singh told Sunil Gavaskar he was excited about the sports drama '83 and cannot wait to play Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh, Sunil Gavaskar and producer Manish Goswami

Ranveer Singh caught up with Sunil Gavaskar and producer Manish Goswami at a screening of his new release, Gully Boy. The actor is all set to begin work on his next, '83, based on India's World Cup cricket victory in 1983.

Ranveer told Sunny he was excited about the sports drama and cannot wait to play Kapil paaji. Goswami is a family friend of Sunny and Ranveer.

Earlier, Kabir Khan, who is making '83, revealed that the entire team will start principal shooting of the film in May this year in England. On when he will start shooting for '83', he said, "Our major schedule of four months in England will start from May this year and it will end on August. But before that, we will shoot small portions of the film in India."

When asked if music is going to be important in his sports-drama '83', he said, "Music is important in every Hindi film. It will be an integral part of '83' as well. It's a sports film, so there will be motivational music. Pritam is composing music of the film. We will not lip-sync songs because I don't think audience will accept Kapil Dev singing on the streets of London."

