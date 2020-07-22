When Sushmita Sen refused to lip-sync a line from the song Mehboob Mere!

One of the most memorable aspects of Khalid Mohamed's directorial debut Fiza, a drama that came out in 2000, was the music that was given by Anu Malik and the lyrics that were written Tejpal Kaur, Sameer, and Gulzar.

One of the takeaways of the film was the song, Mehboob Mere, filmed on the gorgeous Sushmita Sen. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Hegde and it became a very popular number when it came out in 2000, over 2 decades back. But did you know Sen refused to lip-sync one of the lines that was a part of the original lyrics?

In an interaction with HuffingtonPost India, Hegde revealed this. He said, "There was a line that went 'aa garmi le mere seene se, and she refused to sing it. She said, 'I won't just do it.' It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect."

Talking about the actress and how she could scorch the screen with her blazing persona, the choreographer said, "She dominated the screen. I knew that from the first time I choreographed her for a stage performance, and unlike what we did with most actors, we let her dance alone on the stage to Sting's Desert Rose. It's a gamble on a massive stage like that, but I knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself."

He added, "But then, there is nothing usual about her. A lot of the dancing, especially the belly dancing moves, she did herself. There's a trance-like feel to her dancing and in those sequences, I did not do anything. It was mostly her."

Sen made her debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak and did films like Samay, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Chingari, Biwi No. 1, and above all, Main Hoon Na. She made a solid comeback with the web-series, Aarya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news