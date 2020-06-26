When Twinkle Khanna was caught napping by her son Aarav

Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to Instagram and uploaded a photograph in which she is seen dozing off on a couch. She shared that the candid image was taken by her son Aarav.

"My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy," she wrote.

In the image, we can also spot her little daughter Nitara reading a book. Reacting to the image, actress Namrata Shirodkar commented: "Well I don't know what day of the week it is. They all seem the same to me these days." While filmmaker Srishti Behl Aarya wrote, "Same to same! #4pmfog [sic]."

