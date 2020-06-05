When will Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shooting resume? Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji spills the beans

The government has provided lots of relaxation in the fifth phase of lockdown which resumed from June 1. One of them is a resumption of film, television and OTT shootings amid stringent regulations. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the shows that the audience are waiting to resume.

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the popular role of Babita Iyer in the show opened up on shooting resumption of TMKOC. Speaking of Pinkvilla, she said, "The thing is we haven’t really decided when is it going to start. But our producer definitely had the idea to start it soon after undertaking all precautionary measures. That’s a great idea. Everything is still at the planning stage. Everyone has to weigh their pros and cons, plan everything accordingly, and then resume work," she said and added that while everyone has a different opinion on this matter, she personally is happy with it. "Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I DEFINITELY want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too."

She continued, "With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacterias. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible."

On 1 June, the government had laid down norms for the resumption of shootings. In one of the most important regulations, the state government suggested that the on-set crew should be minimised to 33 per cent of the original strength. The presence of an ambulance, a doctor and a nurse has been made compulsory on every set, as is the monitoring of the temperature of every member. The decision brought in a wave of cheer in the entertainment industry that has been reeling under the shutdown that was implemented on March 19.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

