When Zaheer Iqbal turned a spot boy for notebook co-star Pranutan

Giving an insight into the fun-filled moments on the sets of Notebook the makers released a BTS video where Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan share some fun moments

Showcasing the crackling chemistry between debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, the BTS video features Zaheer Iqbal enacting as Pranutan's Spot boy by offering her coffee as well as an assistant director as he helps her with her markings for the shoot.

The glimpses of the trailer which showcases Kabir talking about his love for Firdaus has already taken the internet by storm with its unconventional love story dated back to 2007.

The BTS video gives a good insight into the floating boat in the scenic view of Kashmir created by the makers will surely give the viewers a vacationing goal.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

