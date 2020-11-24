Whenever he calls now, he says 'Abbu' and cries: Mohammed Siraj's brother Ismail

When IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Mohammed Siraj during the 2017 IPL auctions for Rs 2.6 crore, he said, "I will not let my father drive an autorickshaw anymore."

It was also in 2017 that Mohammed Siraj received his first call-up to the Team India squad for the T20 series against New Zealand and made his debut in November in the same year.

Siraj who is currently with the Indian cricket squad in Australia, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse, (53). Ghouse was suffering from a lung ailment and passed away in Hyderabad last week. Despite BCCI offering him the option to return home, the fast bowler decided to stay back in Australia for 'national duty'.

In an interview with Times of India, Siraj's brother, Mohammed Ismael recalled how in 2017, Siraj rang up and told his dad, "Abbu, main select ho gaya Test team mein, Test series khelne jaa raha hoon Australia. (Father, I got selected in the Test team and will be going to Australia to play in the Test series). He (Siraj) is my younger brother. We all love him so much. He was very close to my father. Whenever he calls now, he just cries. We say it again and again 'Siraj, kuch toh bol (Siraj, say something). He doesn't say anything. He says just one thing - 'Abbu' and then cries."

"May God give him the strength. This is all I want to say. I am also heartbroken, but I have my family and relatives with me. Siraj is totally shattered by this news. He is alone. I keep calling him to give him support."

Ismail further added, 'Siraj wanted to come back but I told him to stay there. He is the youngest member of the family and got so much love from our father. He is in quarantine and whenever he calls, he just cries. I told him that the loss has happened and it is irreparable."

Also Read: Virat Kohli to Mohammed Siraj: Your dad wanted you to play for India, do that and don't stress

After the recent IPL 2020 campaign, Siraj, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, packed up and left for the upcoming India tour of Australia. However, Siraj did not know he would not be seeing his father ever again.

Ever since his T20I debut in 2017, Siraj played 3 matches and took 3 wickets.

At the IPL 2020, Mohammed Siraj played 9 matches and took 11 wickets. India's tour of Australia will kick off with the ODI series that begins on November 27.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news