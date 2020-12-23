Where to get the Best Christmas Meals in Mumbai

The holiday season is here and the Christmas cheer has got all our spirits up. It is the time of the year when Christmas movies, shopping, and plum cakes dominate our days. The highlight of the festival is surely the pot roast Christmas dinner that has us salivating. Restaurants across Mumbai are offering decadent dishes and even delivering them home for those who wish to indulge from the comfort of their homes. We’ve rounded up a list of the places to get the best Christmas feast in Mumbai.





Cocktail and Dine

For those who wish to indulge in Christmas treats a little while longer, Woodside Inn is offering a delightful a-la-carte menu (also available through delivery) that will be served till January 5. The elaborate menu features roasted pork belly porchetta with charred beans and potato wedges, camembert and water chestnut stuffed tortellini with hazelnut buttercream, hazelnut and herb-crusted threadfin with charred grilled winter vegetables, and fresh burrata with guava chilli mousse and candied walnuts. The goat cheese panna cotta with strawberry compote makes for the perfect sweet ending. Woodside is known for its cocktails, it would be criminal to miss out on their KC Roaster Cold Brew Mulled Wine, the gin-based Winter Strawberry Fizz, and KC Roaster Hot Butter Beer Latte.



AT: Multiple locations (Colaba, Bandra and Andheri)

CALL: 022 2287 5752 (Colaba), 022 2632 8963 (Andheri)



French delight

Souffle S’il Vous Plait is serving a family-style feast meal on December 24 and December 25. A traditional Christmas Truffle Roast Chicken accompanied by truffle gravy, garlic mushrooms and maple glazed baby carrots, truffle mash potato, ricotta and almonds, wilted spinach, and sourdough with truffle butter will be the mainstay of the special menu, followed by chocolate tart and creme Chantilly to wrap up the hearty meal. Christmas-themed cocktails including the eggnog based White Christmas will surely add to the holiday cheer. You can also enjoy this meal (feeds 3-4) at home by ordering from the French bistro-style restaurant.

COST: INR 4000

CALL: 8657512648

AT: Souffle S’il Vous Plait, Ground Floor, Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, next to Ambassador Hotel, Churchgate



A-la-carte feast

If you tend to avoid buffets, The Sassy Spoon is serving an enviable a-la-carte menu till December 25. The decadent Sassy roasted butterball turkey with cranberries, sautéed greens stuffing, glazed carrots, stuffing, and gravy is undoubtedly the star of the menu. The Cranberry jelly glazed baby pork ribs also make for a tempting alternative. If you have a sweet tooth, do not forget to order some Pulled monkey bread with brandy sauce or Yule log slice with bourbon sauce. Their vodka-based Liquid Tiramisu and Fruit and Nut Martini are recommended.



AT: Multiple locations (Nariman Point and Powai)

CALL: 9819544195



Family meal

The celebratory Christmas feast (serves 3-4) at Slink and Bardot will be served on December 24 and December 25. The lip smacking Christmas Fillet Mignon comes with Brandy and peppercorn jus, blackened umami madras onions, and mashed potatoes. The restaurant will also be serving some delicious Christmas-themed cocktails including fan favourite Butter Beer and limoncello-based All I Want for Christmas is You. You may choose to dine-in or order this delightful meal for your family to devour at home.

COST: INR 4500 (plus taxes and charges)

CALL: +91 9967115800 or +91 7045904728

AT: Slink & Bardot, 329/A, Thadani House, Opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli Village





The grand buffet



JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is hosting a Christmas dinner on December 24. The extensive buffet will include traditional dishes such as Sage Butter Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Bacon and Beans Casserole, Balsamic Brussel Sprouts, and Char Sui Roast Pork. You will end the night with a delicious Cranberry Brie Pie among other delicacies. Don’t forget to try the Christmas themed cocktails.

COST: INR 2,850 plus taxes (Non – Alcoholic) INR 3,850 plus taxes (Alcoholic)

CALL: 9930512587

AT: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Sahar, Chakala

