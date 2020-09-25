While Sara faces heat over NCB summons, Saif chose to accompany wife Kareena to New Delhi

Though daughter Sara Ali Khan is facing the heat after being summoned by the Narcotics Control

Bureau in the drugs probe, Saif Ali Khan chose to accompany wife Kareena Kapoor Khan to New Delhi. A few days ago, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena and Taimur were spotted at the Kalina terminal of the Mumbai airport.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to be shooting for the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the capital. Son Taimur is accompanying them and they are also slated to visit the family estate in Pataudi. We guess Sara's legal eagles will guide her in the probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sara along with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived from Goa yesterday (September 24), where she was vacationing with family.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case, will join the investigation on Saturday, officials said on Thursday to IANS. The source said that these celebrities will be questioned about how and from whom they procured drugs and whether they were meant for personal consumption or for someone else.

