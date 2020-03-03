White is right

White is a shade that can make you look heavier than you are. And with summer already here, it's important to be smart before you set out shopping for your favourite style in the shade. First things first, you need to choose the right fabric. For example, a fitted satin suit may make you look heavier, but one in a stiff fabric won't; a white saree works for everyone, unless it's got heavy embroidery or is made of organza. Elaborating on this, city-based stylist Anisha Thapa, says, "White can add kilos to your look. Safe fabrics that can be worn by all body types include cotton and linen. Silks, synthetic, rayon and satin get difficult to navigate. This is when the cut of the outfit makes a huge difference — a slim-cut pair of white jeans won't make you look slimmer, if you slip into a skinny fit. But bootleg or boyfriend jeans look cool. In dresses, an A-line dress — with a belt at the waist for a cinch to help the flow — works for everyone. But power sleeves on a slinky number will only work for hourglass body types." The best solution is to add a dash of colour.

Here are five variants you can try out.

Short and stylish

. A semi-formal event in Mumbai could mean stepping out in shorts (not hot pants). And you always have more options with tops than bottoms, like Sara Ali Khan's outfit. Pick a pair of dark shorts — denim is versatile.

. Throw in a layered, sleeveless top like Sara's. It not only looks stylish, but the bunched up layers also add a grunge to the otherwise pristine top.

. Tie a belt or just a strip of white fabric at the waist, and play around with bow styles. Avoid buckles as knots go better with multiple layers.

. Wear sneakers or pointed footwear in a contrasting colour for this look. Go easy on the make-up.

Net work

. For a more dramatic formal look, Malaika Arora's over-exaggerated sleeves are perfect. Pick a knee-length dress that is fitted from the top and flared at the bottom.

. Cotton isn't ideal in this style, as it won't reveal the shape of the dress. Pick a netted option, while the sleeves could have as much embroidery as you like.

. Make sure the sleeves don't flare up at the shoulder or elbow, but in between. The former will make the look messy, and the latter will look awkward.

. A belt in a contrasting shade will add to the outfit, but you don't really need it, as there's so much happening already. Wear white stilettos for best results.

Bling it on

. A well-fitted sequined off-white number like Anushka Sharma's is ideal for evenings, even if it's for a formal do. Ensure it's at least knee length if it's a work meeting.

. Flared sleeves add to the charm of the sequins. Avoid A-line cuts as a straight or tapering dress works best.

. Use a sheer highlighter, peach lip colour and non-blingy make-up. Tie your hair in a bun or a high ponytail.

Breezy casual

. A below-the-knees flowy dress — sleeveless or with long, but tapering sleeves looks fresh and cool. Instead of adding frills to it, pick one that has a subtle pattern all over, like Sonam Kapoor.

. Buttons can add a lot more to your outfit. Here, they add a layered effect to the dress.

. A broad belt just above the waist will exaggerate the silhouette. Go for a non-flashy option.

. Keep your make-up minimal and nude.

Denim dare

. Distressed denims actually look the least shabby when paired with a plain white t-shirt. A basic blue pair works best though you can also go with black or brown, as long as it's a dark shade even if its faded, like Janhvi Kapoor's. Make sure the pants are a tad fitted.

. A basic solid T-shirt looks cool. White is also the perfect canvas if you wish to play with words on your apparel; get a customised cotton tee made with your favourite phrase or slogan. But if you want to experiment, Janhvi's top is ideal as it shows only a hint of skin.

. Silver or metallic buttons add to the outfit's charm.

. Pair this with sneakers or heels, depending on the occasion.

Dos and don'ts

. Avoid a tight-fitting silk outfit as it is bound to shrink.

. Use baking soda to wash off any stains that emerge on your white clothes immediately.

. A size bigger looks better in white than a size smaller.

. Avoid wearing too much bling unless it's a saree.

. Don't wear white footwear on a whim as it might not blend. Experiment with white when you can.

