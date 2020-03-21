Search

White maxi dresses to don this summer to make it an easy-breezy outing!

Updated: Mar 21, 2020, 13:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Dia Mirza was clicked wearing a comfy white maxi dress during the Bandra outing, and this is where you'll get it too at affordable prices.

Dia Mirza/picture courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram account
Dia Mirza/picture courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram account

Dia Mirza was clicked at Zoya Akhtar's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress donned a white maxi dress, paired with a flowy white shrug during the outing. Check it out!

amazonDia Mirza/picture courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Now, you can step out too in the most comfortable outfit this summer season. Amazon has some great deals one can grab and buy some fashionable outfits at affordable prices.

Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress:

amazon

White solid gathered cold shoulder maxi dress, has a round neck and half sleeves and a zip closure. Isn't that great? Now get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cotton Shift Dress:

amazon

Amazon features a range of fusion wear that renders a global interpretation of Indian signature art and craft. The brand represents the youth of today - rooted in culture and traditions and now exposed to the world over. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 639 only. Shop here.

Women's Buttoned Maxi Dress:

amazon

Spruce up your wardrobe with this Dress from Abhishti available on Amazon. This A-line Dress has Solids as pattern type and is perfect for a day out with friends or a night of get-togethers with family. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 874 only. Shop here.

Cotton A-line Dress:

amazon

This smart dress by Van Heusen Women is perfect for work and all formal occasions, off-beat and stylish - Van Heusen has made fashion accessible to everyone. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 1,119 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK