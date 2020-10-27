WHO and USFDA views on repurposed meds start a debate

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have taken opposite stands on repurposed medicines (drugs used for treatment other than the intended) for COVID-19. Recently, remdesivir was approved by the USFDA to treat COVID-19 patients, while the WHO had said it had little or no effect on patients' survival.

Health experts in India now say that it is time for world leaders in science, and governments to introspect as to why the best science and medical institutions have failed to throw up viable solutions (other than elusive vaccines) for COVID-19. They also question who will take a legal view on drugs administered to millions of COVID-19 patients, if they are rejected by WHO or get sanctions from USFDA. What rights will patients have?

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, senior allergy and asthma specialist said, "The WHO's chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, has stated that its Solidarity trial had robust results, and that remdesivir, neither improves survival nor reduces the duration of stay in the hospital. She observed that the USFDA appears to have not considered the results of the Solidarity trial, before granting full approval to remdesivir."



Dr Subhash Hira, professor of Global Health at the University of Washington-Seattle

Remdesivir, HCQ, tocilizumab and plasma therapy have been pronounced as duds. Even more shocking are the results of at least five trials in various leading medical journals which conclude that tocilizumab, used in critical COVID-19 patients, has no efficacy. Patients and their relatives in India have spent huge amounts of money in procuring remdesivir, and tocilizumab. "The patients injected these drugs should now be eligible for compensation. Even more shocking is that the ICMR and the National Task Force on COVID-19 are silent on this subject. In the light of the WHO Solidarity trial findings, it is imperative that the ICMR and National Task Force act immediately. Why is there no order to medical practitioners, hospitals, State Task Forces and state FDAs to remove these drugs from the recommended list of COVID-19 treatment?" asked Dr Shaikh.

"Recently the WHO trashed several repurposed medicines such as remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/r, and interferon as they were found ineffective in the global Solidarity trial. Then the USFDA gave the effectiveness license to remdesivir. Another example of diverse scientific support to another repurposed medicine is of tocilizumab, used in rheumatoid arthritis globally. While doctors using tocilizumab for COVID-19 patients under experimental licensing of USFDA and DCGI-India had reported several benefits, a lone clinical trial published in NEJM showed little benefits against a placebo on two clinical counts. However, doctors believe that tocilizumab gives useful results. In the absence of alternatives, hurriedly trashing the repurposed medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 can be dangerous," said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of Global Health at the University of Washington-Seattle, USA and former health specialist of the World Bank HQ and WHO, and health advisor to several UN, Indian and African health agencies.

Dr Hira said, "This weekend, I heard speakers at the virtual National Academy of Medicine annual conference in Washington DC describing the worst COVID scenario yet to come. But all lacked the futuristic vision and solutions that we had expected to hear from them. It's time for world leaders of science and governments to introspect as to why all the best science and medical institutions have failed to throw up viable solutions (other than elusive vaccines) for COVID-19."

Legal expert's view

Solicitor Stuti Galiya said, "When a new drug is to be introduced in India, certain mandatory norms need to be followed, before it is put to use. These requirements are given under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which provide for mandatory requirement for local clinical trials. There are detailed guidelines provided to conduct such clinical trials. In other words, new drugs approved for use in select developed markets are not automatically allowed in India provided global trials include Indian patients. This is applicable to new drugs manufactured in India as well."

According to solicitor Galiya, in India, there are various legal provisions related to patient's rights. Apart from them, various judgments given by courts in India (even the Supreme Court and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) have time and again stressed upon the importance of informed consent. Informed consent means that everyone consuming the drug must do so only after fully understanding its benefits and harm.

However, according to Galiya, procuring such consent is a challenge, specially considering the illiterate population of India, or where the patient is critically ill and on oxygen support. "It is important that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issues detailed regulations incorporating these clinical good practices which need to be followed by the health care industry, to avoid ambiguities in the current situation," Galiya concluded.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news