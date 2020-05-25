Who has the world's most squishable face? Deepika Padukone says it's Ranveer Singh!
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and uploaded a cute and adorable video where she could be seen planting a kiss on hubby Ranveer Singh's cheek, declaring it to be the world's most squishable face. Watch it!
Is there any other couple whose social media PDA is cuter than that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? They have shared multiple pictures and videos on their social media handle ever since they have been together and the latest one is a little cuter than their previous ones. So since we all are locked inside our homes, we need some entertainment to keep things light and breezy.
So Padukone uploaded a boomerang video with Singh where she could be seen planting a kiss on his cheeks, thereby declaring it to be the world's most squishable face. The comments were thoroughly welcoming. One user wrote- "Oh my god!! I'm in love." (sic) This was followed by a heart. Another one wrote- "God bless you both...best couple." (sic)
Have a look at this boomerang video right here:
View this post on Instagram
Singh and Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding pictures on social media had created a sensation. On the work front, they have delivered one blockbuster after another in the form of Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. They are now gearing up for their fourth film together, 83, directed by Kabir Khan.
In this much-awaited film, Singh plays Kapil Dev and Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia. It was all set to release on April 10 but has now been pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples of B-town. Ever since the duo announced their wedding in 2018 (October), it left the entire world awestruck with their love and mush. And when the power couple officially became husband and wife, their dreamy-like wedding photos sent fans into a frenzy. (Picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram account)
In picture: Deepika Padukone gets henna on her hand before she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh.
-
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a two-day ceremony that took place on November 14 and 15 (2018) at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. Before anyone could speculate their entire wedding, the two shared their excitement on social media accounts with a heartwarming post that read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."
In picture: Deepika Padukone dances her heart out during the sangeet ceremony held at the venue in Italy.
-
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in a steady relationship for almost six years before getting married. As we all know that the adorable couple fell in love on the sets of a film, and interestingly, netizens were quick to speculate that the wedding date may well be a nod to Singh and Padukone's first joint project, Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which incidentally hit theatres on November 14, 2013. Isn't that truly adorable?
-
As both of them belong to a non-filmy background, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wanted a quiet wedding ceremony. The private affair was attended only by family and a few of their close friends. Dippy and Ranveer didn't invite a lot of Bollywood celebrities, instead, they stuck to sending an official invitation only to Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.
-
But, to keep their fans and other Bollywood fraternity friends happy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to keep two receptions, one in Mumbai (on November 28) and one Bengaluru (on November 21), and this one was a snazzy affair.
-
The couple had a set of rules and regulations for all their family and friends who attend the wedding, one of them being the no-gifts rule. They said to their near and dear ones if they wish to give them anything, they would rather donate to Deepika's foundation, Live Love Laugh Foundation, that actively works towards creating awareness and removing the stigma around depression. Both Ranveer and Deepika are deeply committed to the cause and wanted to involve all their guests in the good deed. So thoughtful!
-
But Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's friend, Farah Khan had an unconventional gift for them. The director gave them a cast impression of the duo holding hands. This thoughtful gift left all their fans in awe.
-
If you think that no-gifts was the only rule for the wedding, then you were wrong! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a huge list of things to do and not to do at the venue! It is said that Dippy and Ranveer zeroed down on the chefs, and had signed a bond about serving special recipes. Apparently, an exquisite Versace cutlery was served for the big day.
-
A source also revealed that the bride and groom wished to maintain exclusivity to their wedding, made the chefs sign the bond stating that the special recipes, which were used during their wedding, won't be repeated anywhere else.
-
No carrying mobile phones was the first rule to hit the headlines. As several videos and photos from the private ceremonies make its way on social media because someone or the other tends to leak it, the duo made this one a strict rule to follow. Remember, how pictures and videos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding were crashing the internet? And to keep the occasion a private one – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone requested their guests not to carry mobile phones at their wedding venue.
-
Deepika Padukone, being a South Indian, and Ranveer Singh, being a north Indian and from a Sindhi family, made this marriage look like on '2-States' bond. And to keep up with both the traditions, the families decided to follow the customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding was planned for November 14 with Kannadiga rituals. The next day, on November 15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj).
-
But during this lavish celebration and a destination wedding, we didn't see Ranveer Singh's uncle Anil Kapoor and his family anywhere near the wedding. Tongues had been wagging as to why Ranveer Singh omitted Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor from the guest list of his wedding at Lake Como. Ranveer's paternal grandfather and Sonam's maternal grandmother are siblings.
-
Those in the know say that no one from the Kapoor family was invited to share the special day in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's life. Sonam K Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja were in London when Dippy and Ranveer tied the knot in a dreamy affair. Anil and Sunita Kapoor were also in the UK. Later, both headed to a spa in Austria.
In picture: Deepika Padukone feeds husband Ranveer Singh post their wedding. Don't they look adorable?
-
But did you know how much Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have spent on their wedding?
-
As per the reports by India Today, twelve florists were specially flown in from Florence to decorate Villa del Balbianello. Incidentally, the couple and their families were not staying at the villa, but at a luxury resort on the east side of Lake Como, a village of Blevio, which was said to be 40-45 minutes away from the venue, but the commute is shorted if travelled by ferry.
-
The report also said that the resort has 75 rooms with four restaurants and bars, including an alfresco terrace overlooking the lake, four conference rooms, a spa, indoor swimming pool, outdoor floating pool on the lake and is surrounded by a luxuriant botanic park over an area of approximately 26,000 square metres.
-
The Bollywood couple and their families used golf carts to commute inside the expensive resort, which was also studded with heavy security. The average cost of a room at the luxury property is 400 euros, which went around Rs 33,000. Considering that it has 75 rooms, Ranveer and Deepika spent a whopping Rs 24,75,000 per day. And as the villa was booked for a week, DeepVeer spent Rs 1,73,25,000.
-
We wish the couple, DeepVeer, a very happy wedding anniversary!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in an intimate affair in Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. As they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, we take you through this couple's beautiful love journey.
