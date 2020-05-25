Who has the world's most squishable face? Deepika Padukone says it's Ranveer Singh!

Is there any other couple whose social media PDA is cuter than that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? They have shared multiple pictures and videos on their social media handle ever since they have been together and the latest one is a little cuter than their previous ones. So since we all are locked inside our homes, we need some entertainment to keep things light and breezy.

So Padukone uploaded a boomerang video with Singh where she could be seen planting a kiss on his cheeks, thereby declaring it to be the world's most squishable face. The comments were thoroughly welcoming. One user wrote- "Oh my god!! I'm in love." (sic) This was followed by a heart. Another one wrote- "God bless you both...best couple." (sic)

Have a look at this boomerang video right here:

View this post on Instagram World’s Most Squishable Face!!!ðÂÂÂ #cutie @ranveersingh A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 24, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

Singh and Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding pictures on social media had created a sensation. On the work front, they have delivered one blockbuster after another in the form of Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. They are now gearing up for their fourth film together, 83, directed by Kabir Khan.

In this much-awaited film, Singh plays Kapil Dev and Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia. It was all set to release on April 10 but has now been pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

