Who is Karan Wahi's ladylove? Check out his photos with girlfriend!

TV host-actor Karan Wahi has countless fans across the country, many of whom are women. The actor is appreciated for the way he looks and carries himself, and also the way he has hosted the dance reality show Dance India Dance.

Now, seems like several hearts are about to be broken as the actor has shared many photos with who appears to be his girlfriend. Yes, Karan Wahi has made his relationship Instagram official! Who is he dating, you ask? Her name is Uditi Singh, and the couple sure looks gorgeous together!

Most recently, Karan Wahi shared this lovely photo of the two together. He wrote, "Waise toh Main kaaafi Sakht Launda hoon Par Isss baar main Pighal Gaya ... #smiles #zakirbhaikadialogue (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi ð (@karanwahi) onJan 7, 2020 at 12:15am PST

Several of Karan's industry friends commented on the picture. Meiyang Chang wrote, "I'm sure @zakirkhan_208 is going to be very, very happy to see the practical application in this Happy case", and Zakir Khan commented, "Yahan banta bhi hai bhai!! bahut saara pyaar aap dono ke liye!!"

Karan has been dating London-based Uditi Singh for quite some time now. It's only now that he has confirmed his relationship with Uditi. Isn't she beautiful?

Karan Wahi was earlier dating fashion photographer, Jinita Seth, but they parted ways. Now, the handsome actor seems to have found love again, and we're so excited for him!

On the work front, Karan will be seen in a web show, which is yet untitled, alongside Lara Dutta. Speaking about his character, the actor told IANS, "I am sporting a very casual, yet quirky look in this one. I have done highlights for my hair and also slashed my eyebrow a little, which has given a very intriguing edge to my character."

