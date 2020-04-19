Who we saved from COVID-19, can't allow hunger to kill, says Kerala minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that the state is reaping the rewards of the hard work that has gone in overall containment of the spread of COVID-19.

In the state, the number of new cases was in single digits and there are around 78,000 people under observation.

She told the media that in no way, can the Kerala government relax because "things can go haywire anytime, if we are not alert, but at the same time, life has to go on, if not there will be other issues."

"It should not be like, we saved people. But people also die out of hunger. So whatever relaxations are now announced to be effective after April 20, should not be an occasion to forget the alertness that we maintained. Instead, the relaxation should be used to revive the economy and it should happen by keeping all the rules and regulations of maintaining social distancing," said Shailaja.

Meanwhile, she stated that the death of a 85-year-old man, who was a former COVID-19 patient from Malappuram, is not due to the virus but due to a renal complication he developed. "He tested negative thrice. Then he had underlying ailments. He was a cardiac patient for three decades, had breathing issues and had kidney problems," said Shailaja.

78,000

No. of people under observation in Kerala

