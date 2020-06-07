Whoa! Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to navigate Google maps?

The man with the majestic baritone, once rejected by All India Radio, can be recognised with eyes closed. Amitabh Bachchan has often lent his voice to films and ads, but Google has a novel proposition: to rope him for Google Maps.



People usually hear Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen's voice navigating them through the nooks and corners of Mumbai. We hear that Bachchan has been in talks with Google. A source informs, "Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognisable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. He has been approached, but the contract has not been signed yet."

Keeping the current norm of social distancing, if the actor accepts the offer, he will be recording his voice from home. Bachchan has been offered an exorbitant amount to come on board. "It's up to Bachchan now," says the source.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has given voice to Google Maps. In 2018, Yash Raj Films and Google joined hands to use Aamir Khan's character, Firangi from Thugs of Hindistan for the map app. This was in lieu of the promotions proposed for the film. Bachchan remained unavailable for comment.

