Who's Your Daddy? director shares how the music team worked together during the lockdown

With the country under lockdown, how do you deliver a song when the music composer is in Mumbai, the lyricist, stationed in Delhi, and the singers don't have access to a recording studio? Perhaps, take a cue from Ekta Kapoor who ensured that the team of Who's Your Daddy? pulled off the feat before the first three episodes dropped on ALTBalaji and Zee5 on Thursday.

Turns out, singer-composer Akriti Kakar had cracked the score of the title track by mid-March, with the recording and sound editing scheduled for the week after.



A still from Who's Your Daddy?

However, their plans went awry with the industry grinding to a halt on March 19. Director Chirag Arora recounts, "We had no option but to record it as a click track, with Akriti and Romy recording their respective portions at their homes and sending it to the music producer, Deep Kalsi. Last week, it was sent for packaging to the sound editor, who worked out of a small set-up that he created at his house. Thankfully, we didn't need many retakes because both Akriti and Romy are so good at their job."



Ekta Kapoor

Despite the odds, Arora informs that the song was ready on March 26 and got a nod from Kapoor. "Since it was the title track, we couldn't have packaged the show without it. Luckily, we managed to deliver the series on time," says Arora of the Rahul Dev-fronted comedy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates