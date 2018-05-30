Whose day did Sidharth Malhotra make when he gestured to call him?
B-Town stars spotted in the city
From spending quality time with their children to lending a helping hand in their ventures - B-Town stars show that they are hands-on parents
Call me...
Whose day did Sidharth Malhotra make when he gestured to call him? If that's a hint, we intend to take it seriously
Ishaan Khatter sports his socks over his jeans. Is he trying to make a fashion statement and failing miserably?
Spread the message!
Gracy Singh paints a wall at Carter Road promenade as part of Bhamla Foundation's initiative to make the city plastic-free
Pitch perfect!
Cricketer brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan turn a dance reality set into a stadium
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
What makes girls drool over Sidharth Malhotra?