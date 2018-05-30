B-Town stars spotted in the city

From spending quality time with their children to lending a helping hand in their ventures - B-Town stars show that they are hands-on parents

Call me...

Whose day did Sidharth Malhotra make when he gestured to call him? If that's a hint, we intend to take it seriously

Ishaan Khatter sports his socks over his jeans. Is he trying to make a fashion statement and failing miserably?

Spread the message!

Gracy Singh paints a wall at Carter Road promenade as part of Bhamla Foundation's initiative to make the city plastic-free

Pitch perfect!

Cricketer brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan turn a dance reality set into a stadium

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates