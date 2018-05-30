Search

Whose day did Sidharth Malhotra make when he gestured to call him?

May 30, 2018, 10:49 IST | The Hitlist Team

B-Town stars spotted in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur and Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya

From spending quality time with their children to lending a helping hand in their ventures - B-Town stars show that they are hands-on parents

Call me...

Sidharth Malhotra

Whose day did Sidharth Malhotra make when he gestured to call him? If that's a hint, we intend to take it seriously

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter sports his socks over his jeans. Is he trying to make a fashion statement and failing miserably?

Spread the message!

Gracy Singh

Gracy Singh paints a wall at Carter Road promenade as part of Bhamla Foundation's initiative to make the city plastic-free

Pitch perfect!

Yusuf and Irfan Pathan

Cricketer brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan turn a dance reality set into a stadium

