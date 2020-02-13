Search

Why did Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal meet each other's families? The actor solves the mystery

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 12:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

All the Varun Dhawan fans out there, the actor is not tying the knot with Natasha Dalal. The mystery behind their family meeting is finally solved!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for a long time and the duo has been spotted together on many occasions. They recently went for a vacation to the luscious landscapes of Switzerland and bumped into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Remember?

Now, coming to the point, the families of both Dhawan and Dalal met each other last night at the latter's residence and there was immediate speculation about their marriage. However, it seems the actor's fans have to wait a little longer as he has clarified no such plans are there.

Taking to his Twitter account, responding to an article hinting at this marriage, he wrote- "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers." (sic) Take a look:

Well, his fans have to wait a little longer to see him as the bridegroom. Coming to the work front, Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan that's all set to release on May 1. This will be followed by Mr. Lele with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, scheduled to arrive in the cinemas on January 1, 2021. He also reunites with Sriram Raghavan for the biopic on Arun Khetarpal.

