Why does Varun Dhawan call Salman Khan an Elephant?

There's no denying the fact that Varun Dhawan has a massive fan following among the kids! Be it his energetic dance moves or versatile acting, the actor has and continues to rule the hearts of many, especially children. Like every year, he makes sure to entertain his little fans, and this year was no different!

Varun was recently seen at the 5th edition of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019 and brought a quirky twist to the Jungle theme. The actor introduced the world of Bollywood's jungle to the kids present there. On being asked about who he thinks is the 'Elephant' of Bollywood, Varun in no time, called none than Salman Khan as the Elephant of Bollywood's Jungle! Quite interesting, isn't it?

The Dishoom actor then went on to perform on his hit song, Slow Motion from Salman's early release this year, Bharat. Is Salman truly the Elephant of Bollywood? What do you think?

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D marks the return of Varun and Shraddha, who made us groove to their moves in the second instalment of ABCD. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga. Next, he will be seen romancing with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 which will be directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is the remake of David's 1995 hit film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

On the other hand, Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3. The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain. The film received a positive response at the box office, collecting Rs 31.90 crore on Day 3, taking its first weekend total to Rs. 81.15 crore. Salman's next film is Radhe which unites him with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. The action drama also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

