Why does Virender Sehwag think Sourav Ganguly has a 56 inch chest?

Wishes poured in on Sourav Ganguly's 47th birthday from all quarters. His teammates from the 2000s lavish praises on the former captain

Sachin Tendulkar with Sourav Ganguly (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 47th birthday today, many Indian cricketers flooded the social-media with wishes for the veteran.

Ganguly, better known as 'Dada' in the cricket fraternity, has always been appreciated for his efforts in building the Indian team and nurturing young talents under his captaincy.

Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, and MS Dhoni made their debut under Ganguly's leadership.

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag wished his captain in a witty post on Twitter," Happy Birthday to a 56" Captain, Dada, Sourav Ganguly!56-inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada, May God Bless You!"

"Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99! Wish you even more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest. But aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Many happy returns of the day dada! The man who changed the face of Indian cricket. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

Virender Sehwag was at his wittiest best and claimed Sourav Ganguly has a 56 inch chest. Here's how:

Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !

56 inch chest,

8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019

Apart from helming the team, Ganguly played 311 ODIs and hammered 11363 runs in his celebrated career. He also capped in 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs with an average of 42.17.

The left-handed batsman has 38 tons and 107 fifties in the ODI and Test games for India.

Ganguly made his ODI debut in 1992 and scored 3 runs in his first game against West Indies.

He led the Indian Test side that defeated Australia in 2001 and defied the odds to lift the Natwest Trophy in 2002. Under his captaincy, the Men in Blue became the runners-up of the 2003 World Cup, where the team faced defeat at the hands of Australia.

Ganguly retired from all formats of cricket in 2008, scoring a fearsome knock of 85 runs in his final test match against Australia.

Sourav Ganguly is loved by many and cricket stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish their 'Dada', have a look:

You think of the Lord's Cricket Ground, and that makes you think of #SouravGanguly. #HappyBirthdayDadahttps://t.co/hg28UxTssE — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) July 8, 2019

An inspiration for many and a leader in the true sense. Happy Birthday @SGanguly99 ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/47shEJ4LAP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019

If a Tiger ever walks into the ground, the stands will still cheer one name - Dada. One of the best men the game of cricket ever had, a very happy birthday to you @SGanguly99. I find myself the luckiest to be a part of this frame at Lord’s. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/GFnmgi77OY — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 8, 2019

Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest . But aise kaun chadhta hai , Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tuOwPejGm1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2019

The man who built and supported us for the future ! You will always be special to me âÂ¤ï¸Â Lots of love and best wishes to you dadi. Have a great birthday ðÂÂÂ @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/pOaEJY9C0F — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019

Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It’s been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/Ijnder6RJN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2019

With inputs from ANI

