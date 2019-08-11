Neha Kakkar is upset with false rumours doing the rounds; shares emotional post

television

News of Neha Kakkar dating Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar has left the singer devastated. The young singer was earlier in a relationship with Himansh Kohli

Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following and enjoys the fanbase across social media platforms. The singer made it big in the Hindi film industry at a very young age and is also a judge of a singing based reality show, Indian Idol season 10. Over the past few days, there have been rumours of Neha Kakkar dating one of the finalists from Indian Idol, named Vibhor Parashar. These rumours have left the 'Dilbar' singer devastated to such an extent that she is contemplating to end her life, and has also hinted on suffering from depression.

Neha Kakkar has been accompanying Vibhor Parashar for several city tours and this has sparked rumours of the two dating each other. On Saturday, Neha shared a few notes to her Instagram story citing her mental health and how such rumours affect the lives of the person in question. The 31-year-old started writing as, "While I'm writing this, neither physically nor mentally. But, I had to speak up..." Her post stated that before creating and spreading such rumours, one must also realise that the person, who you are targetting at, also has a family back home and is answerable - the family gets affected too.

This note further indicated to the fact that even celebrities are human beings first and their lives get affected by all this and urged people to "stop" being so "heartless" and "judgemental." She further pleaded to not write or spread rumours to such an extent that it leads the person to depression.

Neha Kakkar, who was gearing up for a concert, comforted her fans and well-wishers that this is just a bad phase in her life and this, too, shall pass. She also requested people to stop believing in the news that makes people's lives "miserable." Neha has a huge fandom on social media and she asked them that if they really want to do anything then they could help in "changing the world."

Neha Kakkar's third note assured her fans that she is fine and has "God and a family-like God." On the other hand, when bollywoodlife contacted Vibhor Parashar on this matter, he refuted the rumour of him and Neha seeing each other. "People have s**t mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend," said Vibhor. He also added that she (Neha) is an inspiration to him.

Neha Kakkar was earlier in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. They had also made their relationship official on national television. However, a month after making it official their relationship went kaput and Neha was too vocal about it on social media, whereas, Himansh chose to remain silent. The singer has been said to be suffering from depression since her breakup with Kohli.

On the professional front, she recently crooned the remake version of the song, 'O Saki Saki' from Batla House.

